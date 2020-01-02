









Marcella F. Mountjoy, 95, of Williamsburg, KY passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late J. B. Mountjoy. She was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Stella Renfro Faulkner and granddaughter of the late Cy Woodson Renfro and Mary Florence Early Renfro.

Education: Vanderbilt University, A. B.; Cumberland College, B. S.; Eastern Kentucky University, M. A.; Union College, Rank I.

Career: Piano Instructor at Cumberland College for 10 years, Cumberland College Centennial Honored Graduate, science teacher at Williamsburg High School for 18 years until she retired in 1985, appointed to Williamsburg City Council in 1986, elected to Williamsburg City Council in 1987, elected mayor of The City of Williamsburg in 1989, she then served as Mayor of The City of Williamsburg from 1990 – 1993.

Memberships: First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, KY, (Sunday School Teacher, W. M. U., Choir, and Committees.), Pi Beta Phi, D. A. R., Woman’s Club, Kentucky League of Cities Board of Directors, Baptist Healthcare System Board of Directors, Baptist Regional Medical Center Board of Directors, Highland Cemetery Board of Directors, and Emergency Christian Ministries Board of Directors.

Hobbies: Genealogy, reading, bridge, knitting, and playing the piano.

She is survived by: her children, Michael B. Mountjoy (Carolyn) of Louisville, KY, Marcella M. Goff of Melbourne, FL, and Dr. John D. Mountjoy (Teri) of Williamsburg, KY; seven grandchildren, Bart, Emily, John, Meredith, Matt, Jessica Mountjoy, and Jake Goff; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, at First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, KY, with Rev. Ande Myers officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Saturday at the church.

