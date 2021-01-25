Previous Story
Marcella Earls
Marcella Earls, age 76, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
Funeral service was held on Sunday, January 24, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Samuel Lawson officiating.Burial followed in the Bowling Cemetery in Whitley County. Messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.