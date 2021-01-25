









Marcella Earls, age 76, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, January 24, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Samuel Lawson officiating.Burial followed in the Bowling Cemetery in Whitley County. Messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.