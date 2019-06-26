Marc Taylor hired as new W’burg Independent School Principal











Williamsburg Independent School has a new principal.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, the school district announced that McCreary Central Assistant Principal Marc Taylor has been named as the new principal.

He will start work July 1, and replaces Tim Melton, who is the district’s new superintendent.

“Everyone that I spoke to about Marc talked about his work ethic and that he truly cared about the students he came into contact with. Marc has been described as an excellent teacher before he became an assistant principal. His references and our contacts spoke of his willingness to continue to learn and grow. In the process of hiring a principal, Williamsburg was looking for an instructional leader to lead. We were looking for someone who knew how to recognize good instruction and be a change agent for the work that is taking place at our school.”

Taylor was one of four applicants for the position.

“We were looking for an instructional leader that fit our school and that is what put him over the top,” Melton noted.

Melton said this will be a good time to have Taylor start.

“We have positions to fill. He will come in and be part of the hiring committee as we move forward and fill our positions,” Melton added.

Prior to serving as Assistant Principal for one year, Taylor served 21 years as a US History teacher in the social studies department at McCreary Central High School. He was the Chair of the Social Studies Department for six of those years.

Taylor said that probably the most common question that he has been receiving is why he wanted to become principal at Williamsburg.

“Because it is Williamsburg,” Taylor noted. “I talked to so many folks today. Their parents went to school there. They went to school there, and now their kids are going to school there. The school is just such an important part in people’s lives. Truly what it says on the front door, excellence is a way of life.”

Taylor, a McCreary County native, graduated Cum Laude from the University of Kentucky where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with Certification in Secondary Social Studies Education with a major in history and minor in sociology. He earned his Master of Arts degree in Secondary Education from the University of the Cumberlands and his Rank I credentials, which included his certification for Principal also from University of the Cumberlands.

“I spent a lot of time there at the Cumberlands for graduate school. I sort of admired Williamsburg from a far for a long time. Just to get the opportunity to come and be a part of that community was very motivational to me,” he said.

“The first and foremost goal really is just to try and create the world class education that the students deserve there at the school.”

Most recently, Taylor served as Assistant Principal at McCreary Central High School where his main responsibilities were monitoring the instructional process and faculty evaluation. Taylor has completed trainings in AP3 – Assistant Principal Partnership Program, Certified Evaluation Certification, Safe Crisis Management, and training with the Legal Responsibilities for Administrative Staff.

Taylor is a nationally recognized certified athletic trainer with credentials from the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA). He served for 14 years as head baseball coach, and Supervisor of Athletic Grounds.

Taylor, and his wife Shannon, will be moving to Williamsburg, where his children will attend. Tanner will enter the sixth grade, and his daughter, Marcy, will begin first grade in August.