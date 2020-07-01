Mannings celebrate 50th Anniversary











Conley and Janice (Buhl) Manning of Rockholds recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary. They were married on June 27, 1970.

They are life-long residents of Whitley County and graduates of Williamsburg High School. Conley is a retired educator who worked in both the Whitley County and Williamsburg Independent School Districts. Janice is a retired instructional assistant from the Whitley County School District.

Conley and Janice have one daughter, Karen (Bobby) Lee; three grandchildren, Kyle (Chelsea) West, Laura (Mark) Downs, and Michael Lee; and five great-grandchildren, Raylon West, Lauren and Logan Downs, and Aurora and Kaemdon Lee. Conley is the son of Ruby and the late Dexter Manning. Janice is the daughter of the late Disel and Geraldine Buhl.