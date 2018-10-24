Man, who shot vehicles on I-75, arrested after long police chase













A police vehicle pursuit that started Sunday evening in Whitley County and involved a Texas man, who allegedly shot into vehicles, ended when the suspect’s vehicle came to rest against a cable barrier in Tennessee about 30 miles south of the Kentucky state line.

The man was also allegedly holding his mother, who was a passenger in the vehicle, against her will, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash/incident information report.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Maleah Human arrested Stephen George Williams, 39, of Killeen, about 5:22 p.m. and charged him with numerous offenses, including: felony evading, reckless endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, driving while under the influence, domestic assault, speeding, aggravated reckless endangerment, intent to go armed while under the influence, and texting while driving. He faces other traffic related offenses in Tennessee.

Officials in Whitley County are also investigating and will file charges, according to the THP report.

The incident began on I-75 in Kentucky near the 29-mile marker when Williams allegedly began shooting into vehicles as he drove south, according to published reports.

Law enforcement officials began pursuing Williams’ 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck in Whitley County, and Human became the primary unit in the pursuit after it crossed the state line.

After Human took over as the lead police vehicle in the pursuit, Williams allegedly fired a handgun in a reckless manner, according to the report.

As the pursuit approached the 134-mile marker, Williams tried to pass a 2019 Kensworth tractor trailer, which had slowed down. Williams attempted to pass it in the left hand lane of travel, but he struck the other vehicle and came to final rest on the cable barrier, according to the report.

Williams was taken into custody and booked into the Campbell County Detention Center in Tennessee.

Williams’ passenger, who was identified as Linda Williams, 62, of Pensacola, Florida, was first transported to LaFollette Medical Center and was later sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for additional treatment, the report stated.

Travis Hall, 24, of Sabina, Ohio, was the driver of the other vehicle. He was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured during the incident, the report indicated.

Stephen Williams was not wearing his seat, and was not injured in the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was assisted by Kentucky State Police, Whitley County officials, the Jellico Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department.