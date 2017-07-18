By Mark White

A Williamsburg man, who allegedly tried to fight with a Whitley County constable trying to arrest him last month, has entered a plea agreement to resolve his case.

Wade Rains, 45, was initially charged with alcohol intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, third-degree criminal trespassing and attempted three-degree assault of a police officer during his June 8 arrest by Third-District Constable Dorman Patrick Jr.

Rains pleaded guilty Monday morning to alcohol intoxication and resisting arrest in exchange for the other charges being dismissed.

Whitley District Judge Cathy Prewitt sentenced Rains to a 90-day jail sentence for resisting arrest but agreed to conditionally discharge or probate that sentence for two years.

Prewitt also ordered Rains to pay a $25 fine plus court costs as his punishment for alcohol intoxication.

On June 8, Patrick responded to a fight complaint on Moore Road behind Thornton’s Auto Sales in Williamsburg.

When he arrived at the scene, Patrick observed Rains in the roadway screaming, yelling and being belligerent, Patrick wrote in a release.

“The male disregarded orders to stop and took off running. When attempting to take the suspect into custody he squared off and began to fight. The suspect swung attempting to punch Constable Patrick several times,” according to the release.

“The offender had a strong smell of alcohol on his person and was reported to have been drinking and had been told to leave the premises of Thornton’s car lot, but returned and started causing a disturbance.”