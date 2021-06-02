Man shot in head still alive











A local couple accused of the attempted murder of a Corbin man early Sunday morning told police that they fled the scene after the victim fired a shot at them.

Corbin Police arrested Melissa M. Summers, 43, of Corbin, and Adam R. Alloway, 37, of London, on charges of attempted murder.

Summers and Alloway are accused of shooting Seth Pennington in the head with a .357 pistol outside Pennington’s apartment on Adkins Street early Sunday morning.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Whitley District Court, Summers told Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson that the couple, along with Pennington and Ryan Crook, had been out together in downtown Corbin, leaving when the bars closed.

“Melissa said while in the car Seth (Pennington) took the seatbelt and choked Adam (Alloway) for no reason,” Wilson wrote in the in the complaint. “At this time Adam pulled out a pocket knife and tried to cut the seatbelt, cutting her (Summer’s) hand and Seth in the face.”

However, according to Summers, the fight ended and Alloway drove to Pennington’s home and dropped him off.

“Melissa (Summers) said she went inside the apt. with Seth,” Wilson stated. “At this time Seth got mad and came outside with a gun and fired a shot as they were leaving the residence.”

According to Wilson, Summers said that after leaving Seth Pennington’s, the trio drove to Andrew Pennington’s house, and then to Alloway’s apartment in London.

“Officers recovered surveillance video from Owens auto showing Adam and Melissa’s car leaving a second time from the direction of Seth’s apt. at a high rate of speed around the time of the 911 call came in reporting that Seth Pennington had been shot,” Wilson wrote in the complaint.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Seth Pennington was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is being treated for his injury.

Wilson said an argument had ensued and, at some point in the argument, Seth Pennington was shot.

“We found evidence that they were arguing over a cell phone,” Wilson said.

Corbin Police, with the assistance of U.S Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agents Todd Tremaine and Glenn Taylor, Jr, recovered the weapon.

“We did not recover a weapon from Pennington’s house, or a bullet from the scene that he had reportedly fired,” Wilson said.

Summers and Alloway were arrested at 1:20 a.m. on Monday and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Corbin Police Officers Estes Rhodes and Mike Taylor initially responded to the 911 call.