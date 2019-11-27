Man responsible for building Cumberland Regional Mall passes away











The man responsible for one of Williamsburg’s most prominent structures, Cumberland Regional Mall, has died.

Howard Jackson, 84, of Williamsburg, passed away Saturday at his home.

Jackson was owner and operator of Jackson Enterprises, and founder of Tri-County Natural Gas and Oil.

In 1975, Jackson commenced construction of Jackson Mall, which opened to the public for business in October 1977.

The name of the mall was later changed to Cumberland Regional Mall.

Jackson is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Jean (Morris) Jackson, daughters Faye Jones and Sue Martin, and sons Howard Jackson Jr. and Isaac Jackson.

Funeral services were held Monday at Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Raymond Parks officiating. He was laid to rest in the Jackson Family Cemetery.

