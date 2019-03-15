UPDATE: Man killed by falling tree branch was Williamsburg resident













UPDATE: The man killed Friday afternoon after being struck in the head by a tree branch has been identified.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley said the victim was Gregory Siler, 45, of Williamsburg.

Siler was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Corbin.

Croley said while no autopsy was performed a toxicology is pending.

Nothing is suspected, Croley emphasized, explaining that the test is standard procedure in cases of accidental death.

An employee with a tree service company was killed Friday afternoon while working at a Corbin residence.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley said the man, whose name has not yet been released, was working on a tree at a residence in Tattersall Estates, off of Fifth Street Road, when he was struck in the head by a falling branch.

“It wasn’t a very large branch, but it fell from a significant height,” Croley said.

Oak Grove firefighters and Whitley County EMS were paged to the scene at 17 Citation Trail at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Firefighters had set up a landing zone at the football field across from Oak Grove School as it was initially planned to fly him from the scene.

The victim was instead taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin where he was pronounced dead at approximately 1 p.m.

