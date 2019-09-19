Man indicted for bus wreck











A Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg man Monday in connection with a May 17 accident that involved a Whitley County school bus being hit head on, according to an indictment.

The grand jury indicted Ronald Anderson, 33, charging him with 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said that the 12 wanton endangerment charges were for the driver of the bus, who was identified in the indictment as Shannon Rice, and the 11 students, who were riding the bus at the time.

The indictment only identifies the students by their initials.

The grand jury also handed down an indictment in an unrelated case Monday against a Michigan man in regards to a June 8 accident.

The grand jury indicted Jason Farner, 31, of Marine City, charging him with first-degree assault.

According to his indictment, Farner was allegedly driving impaired when he wrecked his vehicle into a tree causing serious physical injury to Victoria Bramlett.

In addition, the grand jury indicted Keasha Wilson, 26, of Corbin, charging her with second-degree assault.

On June 9, Wilson allegedly bit security officer Paul Buchanan with the knowledge she was infected with Hepatitis C, according to her indictment.

According to its monthly report and indictments, the grand jury indicted 26 other people on various charges Monday, including:

David W. Hart, 64, of Corbin – two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Lawson and Constable Ron Bowling), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree criminal mischief (damage to police cruiser), resisting arrest and theft by unlawful taking less than $500 (food and services from Brown Cow Drive-In). Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling announced in court Monday that he would be recusing himself as prosecutor in the case because his father is one of the victims.

Johnny Phillips, 58, of Corbin – first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and fourth-degree assault.

Kristy Bowling, and Georgia Riley, both 31 of Gray – second-degree burglary (residence).

Jessica Saylor, 37, of Williamsburg – first-degree burglary (entered residence and possessed firearm while fleeing residence).

Renee Hammons, 45, of Keavy – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Steven Powell, 31, of Corbin – fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

Kimberly Griffith, 31, of Woodbine – theft by unlawful taking $500 or more (2003 Pontiac Grand Am).

Jerry Mosley, 43, of Gray, and Renee Hammons, 45, of Keavy – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mosley was also indicted for tampering with physical evidence.

Megan Patterson, 32, of Corbin – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dalton Colmer, 18, of Avawam – theft by unlawful taking $500 or more (2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle), and second-degree criminal mischief (2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle).

Karl Hubbard, 55, of Corbin – operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense or more, and driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence.

Shawna Moore, 47, of Corbin – first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Ricky Miracle, 32, of Corbin, and Brian Houston, 53, of London – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Miracle was also indicted for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy R. Wilson, 47, of Gainesville, Georgia – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Jennifer Folgman, 40, of Tampa, Florida, and Larry Elkins, 37, of Bronston – receiving stolen property value of $500 or more (2007 Infinity G35), first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (six counterfeit bills in the amount of $240), theft of identity of another without consent, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Folgman was also indicted for being a first-degree persistent felony offender.

Jimmy McCullough, 49, of Frakes – receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more (Honda TRX300 ATV).

Michael Felix, 38, of Corbin – third-degree burglary (garage).

Gary Rose, 62, of Keavy – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone).

Steve Jones, 37, of Woodbine – first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and first-degree promoting contraband (introducing methamphetamine into the Whitley County Detention Center).

Danny Veach, 67, of Rockhold – three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Highpoint 955 rifle, Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun and 22 gauge rifle).

Brandon Sutton, 41, of Williamsburg – theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more (wire and aluminum rims).

Johnny Rains, 48, of Williamsburg – first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree criminal mischief.

The grand jury also returned no true bill or no indictment regarding an investigation of Cam Nelson. The grand jury report provided no additional information about the case.