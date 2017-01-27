By Mark White

A Williamsburg man, who was found dead in his home Saturday morning, apparently died of natural causes about three to four weeks ago, according to local authorities.

Whitley County Deputy Coroner Jerry Croley pronounced Vincent Lawson, 62, dead at his Sky View Drive home about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley said that based on Lawson’s water usage, he likely died sometime in mid-December.

Officials are still waiting on official autopsy results and toxicology tests before determining a formal cause of death, but Croley said that the victim is believed to have died from natural causes.

“He wasn’t in very good health. He had been sick. He had some medical conditions. There is absolutely no foul play. It appears to be natural causes,” added Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird.

About 11 a.m. Saturday, Williamsburg police got a call to conduct a welfare check on Lawson.

Bird said that he isn’t sure who made the call.

Lt. Jim Pool and K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter went to investigate, and Lawson was found in the home deceased.

“He lived alone, had no family and was a very isolated person. He stayed to himself,” Bird noted.