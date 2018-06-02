Man drowns Saturday at Laurel Lake













One person drown Saturday afternoon at the beach at the Laurel Lake spillway.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene off of Ky. 1193 at approximately 3 p.m.

Officials said bystanders were able to pull the man in his mid-30’s out of the water and began CPR.

Whitley County EMS responded and transported the victim to Baptist Health Corbin.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

