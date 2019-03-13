Man charged with threatening party-goers with gun













Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a London man who allegedly threatened to kill everyone at a party being held in Corbin early Sunday morning.

Shaquille Lavarius Williams, 22, is facing eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment stemming from the incident at a residence on the Right Fork of East Creek Road, off of Moore Hill Ave.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 12:32 a.m., stating the suspect, later identified as Williams, was brandishing a firearm and threatening to kill everyone at the residence.

When deputies arrived, they had to force their way inside the residence.

Upon locating Williams, they were initially at a standoff as he told deputies he had a gun in his waist band, according to the arrest citation.

However, another individual at the residence told deputies that he had taken the gun from Williams.

Williams was arrested on the wanton endangerment charges and placed in Deputy Bobby Jones’ cruiser.

According to the arrest citation, Williams was able to get the handcuffs in front of him and unbuckle the seat belt before attempting to kick the window out of the cruiser.

When deputies attempted to secure Williams in the handcuffs once again, he reportedly spat on them, cursed at them and continued to struggle.

Upon further questioning of the witnesses, deputies were told that Williams had supplied the juveniles at the part with marijuana.

As a result, Williams faces additional charges of resisting arrest, third-degree escape, third-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Williams is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

While at the residence, the deputies learned that the juveniles had consumed alcohol.

As a result, the party host, Jordan Smith, 20, of Corbin, was charged with six counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan was cited to appear in Knox District Court.