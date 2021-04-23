Man arrested in north Corbin for threatening people with a tree limb











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a North Carolina man who was cursing at and threatening people with a tree limb in the parking lot of a north Corbin business Wednesday night.

Michael W. Richardson, 52, of Ridgecrest, North Carolina, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler responded to the scene on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. at approximately 7:10 p.m. in response to a complaint of a male subject, who was possibly under the influence, cursing at people and threatening them.

“Upon arrival at the scene Sgt. Mehler observed the male suspect and noted that he was behaving in a threatening manner with an approximately two-foot tree limb and making threatening comments,” Acciardo stated.

Following numerous commands, the suspect, later identified as Richardson, complied and dropped the tree limb and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.