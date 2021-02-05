Man arrested for injuring girlfriend with knife in north Corbin











An investigation into a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a north Corbin business early Thursday morning led to the arrest of a man who allegedly slashed his girlfriend with a knife and held it to her throat.

Laurel County sheriff’s deputies arrested Mitchell Vaughn, 30, on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Hobie Daugherty, along with Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Justin Taylor, and shift Sgt. John Inman located Vaughn and the woman in a vehicle in a business parking lot off of West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Vaughn was reportedly found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

Through the course of their investigation, Acciardo stated that Vaughn had allegedly held a knife to the woman’s, who was described as his girlfriend, throat.

“The female subject received injuries as she tried to block the knife with her hand,” Acciardo stated.

In addition, Acciardo noted that deputies served Vaughn with an outstanding warrant out of Knox County charging him with third-degree terroristic threatening.

Vaughn, who had no listed address according to deputies and the jail, was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.