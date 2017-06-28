By Dean Manning

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Barbourville man was drunk when he attempted to use another person’s EBT card to purchase items from a north Corbin store Monday.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Craig Monroe on charges of knowingly and fraudulently using an ID card or electronic code for benefits and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene at approximately 12:40 p.m. in response to a complaint that two men were arguing inside the store concerning the use of an EBT card that Monroe had in his possession.

“Allegedly the argument occurred because the other individuals wanted Craig Monroe to purchase products in the store with the EBT card and then trade the products for drugs,” Acciardo stated.

“The EBT card belonged to another individual that was not present,” Acciardo added.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Deputy Sgt. Brett Reeves took Monroe into custody.

Monroe was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility where he is being held without bond.

Acciardo said the other male had fled the scene before deputies arrived and that Monroe declined to identify him.