









Malcolm Gibson, age 86, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home. He was born July 06, 1934 in Oneida, Tennessee.

Malcolm is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Gibson; and a daughter, Tamila Gibson.

He is survived by his son, Terry Gibson and wife Linda; daughter, Tonia Gibson; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; in addition to a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.