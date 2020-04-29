Majority of Whitley County COVID-19 cases have recovered already











A majority of Whitley County’s nine COVID-19 cases have been released from isolation, including one of the county’s two hospitalized patients, who has been discharged to go home, the Whitley County Health Department reported Monday afternoon.

Five patients have now been released from isolation. Out of the remaining four patients, three are in isolation at home, and one is in isolation in a hospital.

Whitley County reported its first COVID-19 case on April 6.

On April 21, Whitley County reported its eighth COVID-19 case, on and April 22, it reported its ninth COVID-19 case.

Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein said Tuesday morning that there is no connection between the two most recent cases, and any other Whitley County cases.

Rein said previously that three Whitley County cases were connected by employment outside of Whitley County, and two of the patients shared a household.

Out of the Whitley County cases, one patient is ages 18-30, two patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Laurel County

On Tuesday, the Laurel County Health Department reported its 15th and 16th COVID-19 cases.

Out of the 16 cases, two patients have died, nine have fully recovered, and there are five active cases. Out of the five active cases, two are in hospital isolation, and three are in home isolation.

Laurel County reported its first COVID-19 case on March 24.

Out of the Laurel County cases, two patients are ages 18-30, four patients are ages 31-40, one patient is ages 41-50, two patients are ages 51-60, six patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Knox County

Knox County reported its first COVID-19 case on April 6.

On April 21, Knox County reported its fifth confirmed COVID-19 case, and on April 22, it reported its sixth COVID-19 case.

The Knox County Health Department announced Tuesday that its third positive case of COVID-19 has fully recovered, and all close contacts have completed their isolation and quarantine time, which leaves three active cases remaining.

Out of the Knox County cases, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, and one patient was ages 51-60, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Others

As of April 28, McCreary County had reported 11 total COVID-19 cases. Nine of those patients have been released from isolation, and two cases are active. Both of the active cases are self-isolating at home, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 page, there have been no confirmed cases in Bell County.

As of Tuesday, there were 4,375 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 225 deaths from the virus.

At least 52,411 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website, which was last updated at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.