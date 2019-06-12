Major receives Dr. Tae-joon Seo Memorial Scholarship











The Dr. Tae-joon Seo Memorial Scholarship program was created to honor Radiologist, Dr. Tae-joon Seo who died in 2007. Through the generosity of Dr. Seo’s family, his memory will live on through this endowment within the Baptist Health Foundation.

The purpose of this scholarship program is intended to support individuals who live in southeastern Kentucky and are pursuing a career in the radiology field.

The recipient of this year’s scholarship is Kaylee Major. Kaylee is a graduate of Harlan County High School.