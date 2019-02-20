











Maggie Rains, age 82, of Tackett Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home.

She was born on August 17, 1936 in Williamsburg, to the late Zebadiah and Beulah (Luttrell) Anderson.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rains; a son, Junior Rains and three grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Hurst (Freddy) and Opal Hurst (Donnie) of Williamsburg; four sons, Irvin Rains and David Rains (Carolyn) of Corbin and Kenneth Rains and Glenn Rains (Emma) of Williamsburg; a sister, Mary Ruth Hill of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Crystal Rains (who she raised as her daughter), Shawnda Rains Cornette (Mike), Jacob Rains, Ethan Rains, Donald Hurst and Freddie Hurst; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 21, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Evans officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery in Williamsburg.

