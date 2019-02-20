











Mae Williams, 88, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her home in Woodbine.

She was a member of Level Green Baptist Church.

Born October 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Faith and Sarah Lewis. In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Epheriam Williams; son, Charles Hughes; and daughter, Patricia Crisp.

She leaves behind three daughters: Faye Taylor, Kathy Cox, and Carolyn Troxell and husband Earl; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; other relatives and numerous friends. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 21, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Raymond Hampton officiating.

Burial will follow in Corn Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.