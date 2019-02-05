Previous Story
Mae Royce House, 93, of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Estil Halcomb and William Virgil House; parents Walter S. and Sallie Cornett Brewer; and sister Jan Rose Pope.
Mae is survived by her nephew Steven Pope (Deborah); step-daughter Billie Falkner; and step-granddaughter Candice Craig.
The funeral service was held Saturday, February 2, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.