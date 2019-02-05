











Mae Royce House, 93, of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Estil Halcomb and William Virgil House; parents Walter S. and Sallie Cornett Brewer; and sister Jan Rose Pope.

Mae is survived by her nephew Steven Pope (Deborah); step-daughter Billie Falkner; and step-granddaughter Candice Craig.

The funeral service was held Saturday, February 2, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.