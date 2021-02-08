









Mae Alsip, age 88, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Heritage in Corbin.

She was born in Whitley County, KY a daughter of the late Bird and Lula Rogers Bunch. Mae loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she was a member of the Whippoorwill Pentecostal Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Alsip; sons, Larry Wayne “Bam” Alsip and Danny Alsip; daughters, Mary Alsip Girdner and Lucy Alsip; grandchildren, Robbie Alsip, Amy Estep, and Brian Estep.

Mae is survived by her daughter, Jean Mason; sons, Lee Alsip and wife Diane, Robert Alsip, and Bill Alsip; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Faye Bailey; and by the loving staff at the Heritage who gave such loving care to Mae in her final years.

Visitation will be held from noon until 2pm on Wednesday February 10, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday with Rev. Michael Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Bark Camp Cemetery in Whitley County.

Those attending are required to wear a face covering and to social distance in compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.