









Mae A. Grove, 91, Corbin, passed away Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at her home. It was the same house in which she was born to the late Thomas M. and Edna Russell Grove. Also preceding her in death were sisters, Janice Hill and Jean Masters; and brothers, Tom Grove, Jr., E. B. Grove, Billy Grove, and Ronald Grove.

Mae is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Grove Abner (Frank Sampson); and several nieces and nephews, including locally Lisa Hill Herd (Ron), Heather Hill Miller (Rob), Barbara Masters, Sherry Masters, and Amy Masters; great-nieces and great-nephew, Casey Herd Petrey (Levi) and daughter, Ellie Mae, Brody Herd (Kelli and daughter Clara), and Lara Miller.

Mae was a retired American Greetings Card production worker. She was Baptist by faith and her favorite pastime was reading – often dozens of books each month. Taking on the parenting of her siblings upon the deaths of their parents, she continued to provide love and support to them as well as nieces and nephews throughout her life.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, all arrangements for Mae Grove will be private for her family. Messages to them may be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are suggested to the Baptist Health Foundation-Corbin, c/o Lee Richardson at 606-523-8533 or Tri-County Cancer Coalition.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.