









Mrs. Madge Louella Hackler, age 79, of London, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Thomas and Pastor Columbus Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the Hutchinson Cemetery in Barbourville, Kentucky. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.