









Madge Irene Howard, age 81, of East Oak Ridge Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 18, 1938, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late James and Pearl Mae (Muse) Harris.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Howard; two children, Larry Lee Howard and Rebecca Rae Howard; grandson, Jared Sturtevant; sisters, Pat Harris and Frankie Taylor; and brothers, Charles, Buster and Garfield Harris. Madge was a dedicated member of Highland Park Baptist Church.

She is survived by five daughters, Marjorie Maynard (George) of Pilgrim, Kentucky, Sandy Moore (Denny) of Inez, Kentucky, Debbie Sweet (Larry) of Corbin, Kentucky, Donna Lawson (Walter) of Corbin, Kentucky and Loria Sturtevant (Edward) of Olive Hill, Kentucky; five sons, Michael Howard of Corbin, Kentucky, Jackie Howard (Mary) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Thomas Howard of Center Hill, Florida, James Howard (Becky) of Corbin, Kentucky and Ruddie Howard of Williamsburg, Kentucky; 19 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Harris of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Dick Harris of Paris, Kentucky; sister, Winnie Hudson of Lafollette, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held on Monday, July 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ryan Bailey and Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Carpenter Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.