Mack Jones, 90, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital, Corbin, KY.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, at Corinth Cemetery, Corbin, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Corinth Cemetery Fund, Cumberland Valley National Bank, 100 S Main Street, London, KY 40741. Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.