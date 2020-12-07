









Mabel Partin Yancey, 82, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on December 1, 2020 at the Baptist Health – Madisonville in Madisonville, KY. Mabel was born on November 9, 1938 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Silas and Maudia (Carpenter) Partin. She is preceded in death by her husband Leman Yancey and son, Leman Lendon Yancey. She was a member of Polar Creek Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 Years.

Mabel is survived by sons, Ronald Yancey of Williamsburg and Steven Yancey of Callaway, Virginia; one daughter, Nola Yancey Bellew and husband Chris of Dalton, Georgia; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Marshall Partin of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

The funeral service was held on Monday, December 7, at at the Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Sutton officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Partin Cemetery on Limestone Branch.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.