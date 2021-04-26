









M. Louise Trammell, age 95, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Monday evening, April 19, 2021 at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on June 5, 1925 to the late Judge Perkins and Cansada (Baird) Perkins in Jellico, TN. Her paternal grandparents were the late Richard Perkins and Katie (Malicoat) Perkins. Her maternal grandparents were the late Grand Baird and Martha Jane (Stanfill) Baird.

She was a longtime member of the Jellico Church of God of the Mountain Assembly.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ulyses Grant Trammell, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lewis Trammell and Lizzie (Moses) Trammell.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Trammell, of Jellico; one grandson, Chad Allen Teague, and wife, Andrea, of Temperance, Michigan; two granddaughters, Stacie Temple, and husband, David, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and Tricia Nicole Teague, of Lebanon, TN; five great-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, April 22, with the Rev. Ray Landes officiating.

Interment immediately followed in the Huddleston Cemetery located in the Crouches Creek Community of Jellico.

Cox & Son Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.