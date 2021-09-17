









Lynna Fern Lowe, age 68, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on September 13, 2021 at the Beech Tree Rehabilitation Center in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born to the late Roy Lee Lawson and Lillie (Hickey) Lawson on October 15, 1952 in Jellico, Tennessee. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, David Lawson and grandparents, Sam and Nannie Hickey, James and Lida Lawson and Doxie Owens Lawson.

She was a prayer leader in the Aglow International Ministries in Williamsburg, KY. She enjoyed her garden raising flowers and doing her artwork.

She is survived by her two children, Billie Shannon Hayes and husband James Robert of Rockholds, and Doxie Nanetta Batchelor and husband Josh of Corbin; six grandchildren, Robert Hayes, Ethan Hayes, Emily Patterson, Olivia Sutton, Gage Sutton, and Nathan Batchelor; three great-grandchildren, Cadence Hayes, Lillie Hayes, William Hayes and soon to be Sullivan Hayes; sister, Connie Lee Willis of Williamsburg; brother, Larry Leroy Lawson of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services was Thursday September 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Following the service she was laid to rest in the Faulkner Family Cemetery on New Zion Road.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.