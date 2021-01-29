









Lynn Sutton, age 57, of Cynthiana, KY, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born December 2, 1963 in Williamsburg, KY to the late Vasco and Lois Mahan Lemmings. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Lemmings, and one sister, Rena Carol Lemmings.

She is survived by her husband, Terrell Sutton of Cynthiana, KY; three sons, Mark Sutton of Richmond, KY, David Sutton of Richmond, KY, and Mitchell Micky Sutton of Cynthiana, KY; one daughter, Christi Sutton of Cynthiana, KY; 13 grandchildren, Kamille Sutton, Alexis Sutton, Rayne Sutton, Phoenix Sutton, Madisyn Eversole, Matthew Eversole, Weston Carson, Brooklynn Carson, Trinity Sutton, Serenity Sutton, Alex Dorey, Damien Sutton, and Ayraadessa Sutton; one brother, Ronnie Lemmings (Burma) of Williamsburg, KY; three sisters, Alda Lovitt of Williamsburg, KY, Teresa Fulton (Bill) of Rockholds, KY, and Lisa Lemmings of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 31, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Bowman officiating. Interment will be in Goins Cemetery at Harps Creek.

Visitation will be noon until the funeral hour Sunday, January 31, at Ellison Funeral Home.

