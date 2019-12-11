Lynn Camp students to perform ‘The Greatest Showman’ Dec. 14-15











A school-wide effort is bringing a popular musical to the stage at Lynn Camp High School this weekend.

Lynn Camp High School’s Visual and Performing Arts students will perform “The Greatest Showman,” a musical inspired by the famous movie of the same name at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 14 and again at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 15. The performance is free, and will take place in the school’s auditorium.

“I would like to invite the community at large to come to Lynn Camp High School and see for themselves the amazing amount of talent and work that our Lynn Camp students have put into this show,” said Mrs. Jackie Melton, Visual and Performing Arts teacher.

“Please come out and see the play,” said Lynn Camp student Tara Chaffin. “If you come, you’re going to have fun and you’re going to love it! You can sing along all you want…because this has literally been so much fun! I hope everyone in the crowd enjoys it!”

Melton also gave recognition to Lynn Camp’s behind-the-scenes crew for making this musical possible. She explained that, although she taught the students their scripts and will make plans to direct the play…it was truly the Marketing, Art, Engineering, and Fashion Design departments of Lynn Camp who came together and made this event come to life.

“Our marketing teacher, Selena Deaton, helped with play bills and the financial aspects of the play, Hank Gevedonn and his Engineering students built the set pieces to create canvases and backdrops from wood and lumber,” said Melton. “Our art teacher Hannah Allen and her students designed and painted backdrops for each scene,” She continued, “and our Fashion Design teacher Jody Carnes and her students did all of the costume design…they sketched and designed each piece, sewed the materials and did measurements and alterations as needed.” She added, “The Fashion Design students will also do hair and makeup the night of the performance.”

Melton also expressed her appreciation for the school’s Promise Neighborhood grant for funding the event. Promise Neighborhood provided the script, fabrics and materials for costumes, as well as the paint, wood, and hardware for scene backdrops.

The Visual and Performing Arts program is currently accepting donations to fund the future of plays, musicals, and choir performances.

If you would like to donate, you may contact Lynn Camp High School at 606-528-5429.