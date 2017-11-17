Lynn Camp student taken to hospital following school fight

A Lynn Camp High School student was taken to an area hospital following fight Friday morning.

Frank Shelton, Director of Communications and System Governance at Knox County Schools, stated that the incident occurred before noon at the school on Ky. 830.

“Officials at Lynn Camp report that the student was being questioned about the incident when (Knox County) EMS was called to respond,” Shelton stated.

Emergency personnel called to the scene told dispatchers that the student was a 16-year-old female.

Shelton added later that the symptoms the student suffered were, “indirectly related to the incident at school.”

The student returned to class after being released from the hospital, Shelton said.

The investigation is being handled at the school level in accordance to the student code of conduct.