Lynn Camp forfeits Friday night match-up again W’burg
The Williamsburg-Lynn Camp high school football game, which had been scheduled for Friday night in Williamsburg, has been canceled.
We Rock Sports is reporting that Lynn Camp has forfeited the match-up because it doesn’t have enough healthy players. The game would have been Williamsburg’s senior night.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association already has Williamsburg officially winning the game 1-0 as a result of the forfeit.
Williamsburg’s next game is an away game at Perry County Central.
The forfeit means that Williamsburg is undefeated in the district and will be the number one seed in the district when the playoffs start Nov. 5, and it will be hosting the first round playoff game and the second round playoff game if wins the first one.
As it stands, Williamsburg will be slated to play Lynn Camp in the first round of the playoffs, but it is unknown whether that match-up will take place.