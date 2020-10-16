Lynn Camp Family and Consumer Science students make cloth masks for returning students











This school year started a little later than the typical year, and it will look a little different from previous school years. This school year all students will be wearing personal protective equipment throughout the day.

In order to make it more convenient and less of a financial burden on families Lynn Camp’s Family and Consumer Science (FCS) Teacher Jody Carnes and her students have been working diligently the last several weeks making cloth masks for all of the students returning to in-person school.

The Lynn Camp FCS program is collaborating with Knox Promise Neighborhood in this venture that not only will protect the health of its students, families and staff but also add a bit of style and fashion to an ordinarily drab utilitarian face mask that students must wear.

Knox Promise Neighborhood provided the funding for the materials and the students in the Fashion Pathway produced the masks.

“This was a perfect opportunity for the students in FCS to work on a career project within their career and technical education pathway that was not only beneficial but also a professional practice of their craft. These students gave of their time while at the same time they gained practical experience,” school officials said in an e-mail.

During his daily press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear sported one the facemasks that Lynn Camp students had mailed to him, and recognized the school for its efforts.