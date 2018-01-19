Lynn Camp boys win 13th Region All “A” championship Thursday













As reported in Wednesday’s print edition of the News Journal, the Lynn Camp Wildcats and the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were both hopeful of qualifying to compete in this year’s 13th Region All “A” championship game. As it turns out, both teams would qualify, meaning they would meet each other in the tournament finale Thursday evening at Middlesboro High School.

Williamsburg defeated Harlan and Middlesboro en route to their appearance in the All “A” region championship, while Lynn Camp was able to best 51st District rivals Pineville and Barbourville in order to earn their spot. The Wildcats dominated Thursday’s contest, cruising to a 70-47 victory to improve to 15-1 on the year. With the loss, the Yellow Jackets fall to 8-10.

Up next for the Cats will be an appearance in the 2018 All “A” state tournament, being held at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Their first game is scheduled for next Thursday, January 25, at 8:30 a.m. They will play the champions of Region 9 at that time.

The News Journal will provide more details on both the boys and the girls All “A” state tournaments as they become available.

Boys All “A” region tournament box scores:

Williamsburg 64, Harlan 60

W’burg – 19 10 13 22 – 64

Harlan – 15 16 17 12 – 60

WB – Cunningham 7, Rose 19, Purdie 4, Poore 3, Stohn Hunter 9, Slaht Hunter 18, Brown 4

Williamsburg 43, Middlesboro 36

W’burg – 12 10 9 12 – 43

M’boro – 11 7 12 6 – 36

WB – Cunningham 4, Rose 9, Purdie 6, Stohn Hunter 6, Slaht Hunter 18

Lynn Camp 62, Pineville 55

Lynn Camp – 11 24 11 16 – 62

Pineville – 12 10 13 16 – 51

LC – Boggs 28, J Overbay 3, S Overbay 6, Belew 6, Bundy 6, Burd 11, Disney 2

Lynn Camp 58, Barbourville 53

Lynn Camp – 11 16 21 10 – 58

B’ville – 21 4 10 18 – 53

LC – Boggs 8, J Overbay 8, S Overbay 6, Belew 5, Bundy 17, Burd 14

Lynn Camp 70, Williamsburg 47

Lynn Camp – 21 12 22 15 – 70

W’burg – 6 15 13 13 – 47

LC – Boggs 16, J Overbay 12, Belew 10, Bundy 13, Burd 5, Disney 14

WB – Rose 17, Purdie 6, Poore 3, Stohn Hunter 3, Slaht Hunter 13, Brown 5

All-Tournament team members: From W’burg – Slaht Hunter, Jeremy Purdie and Caleb Rose. From Lynn Camp – Josh Overbay, Jacob Bundy, Max Burd, Matt Disney and Tanner Boggs (tourney MVP).