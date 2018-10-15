Lynn Camp assistant football coach killed during Monday crash













A Lynn Camp High School assistant football coach died during a vehicle accident Monday morning in Barbourville.

The Knox County Coroner’s Office pronounced Brian Justice, 45, of Artemus, dead at the scene of the accident, according to a press release by Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Public Affairs Officer Steve Douglas.

“It’s hard for us to understand a loss of a loved one, but we have to stand strong with God and trust his process. Today I lost a great friend, brother, and coach. The Lynn Camp Football Team is saddened and heartbroken by the loss of Coach Brian Justice,” Lynn Camp Head Football Coach Allen Harris wrote on his Facebook page Monday.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to his family. Coach Justice was an inspiration, a father figure, a coach, and a hero to many of our kids. Please keep his family and our program in your prayers. We love you Coach!”

The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. on US25E at the intersection of Old 25 and the city limits of Barbourville.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Tyler Teaney, who investigated the crash, determined that Lerissa Hall, 35, of Bowling Green, had been operating a black 2012 Volvo tractor trailer when she collided with a green 1999 Saturn, which was driven by Justice, according to the release.

Hall wasn’t injured in the crash. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, the release noted.

CVE Officer Logan Lynch, the Barbourville Police Department, the Barbourville Fire Department and the Knox County Coroner’s Office assisted Teaney at the scene.

Justice was a teacher at the Knox County Learning Academy and an employee of the Knox County Public School district for two years.

Prior to coming to Knox County, Justice worked in Tennessee as an educator.

“Our sincere condolences go out to Mr. Justice’s family. Please keep them in thought and prayer,” Knox County Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles wrote in a letter on the school district’s website Monday.

Grief counselors were made available to students at the Knox County Learning Academy Monday.