Lynn Camp alum to compete in ‘The Voice on Snapchat’













Courtney Mason, a 2017 graduate from Lynn Camp High School and Corbin native, will soon travel to Los Angeles, Ca. for a competition. Not just any competition, either, but “The Voice on Snapchat”, a nationally known talent search show.

According to Mason, “The Voice on Snapchat” is just like the televised version of “The Voice”, it’s simply on a different platform and offers slightly different prizes to the winner. After competing in Snapchat rounds on Jennifer Hudson’s team, Mason learned last week she will advance to the Battle Rounds in L.A., something she could not have accomplished without the support and votes from family, friends and the community.

“The support is unreal to me. Seeing how many people actually are right behind me in this is such a blessing. I’m so grateful,” said Mason. “I never thought this would be happening.”

While this competition is a new breakthrough in her life, singing is something Mason has been passionate about as long as she can remember.

“I’ve had a love for singing since I could talk,” recalled Mason. “Singing became the way out for me and just has saved me more than anything.”

It was also the help from teachers such as Mrs. Melton, her choir teacher, who pushed her to pursue her talent, both locally in singing competitions and even on a previous audition for “The Voice.”

“I decided to do this competition because singing is everything to me and this opportunity seemed like a good way to get my foot in the door,” continued Mason, who is working diligently every day until she gets her big break and her singing career takes off. She even hopes to return to college in the future to finish her music education degree.

After asking for the community’s help to get Mason through the preliminary rounds, she is now asking for the community’s help to get her to L.A. for the Battle Rounds. If you would like to donate to Mason’s trip, search “Courtneys trip to LA for The Voice battle rounds” on Facebook. More information about the upcoming trip, along with updates, can also be found on that page.

Regardless of the outcome, Mason said she will continue auditioning and working on her music career.

“I swear I won’t let anyone down,” concluded Mason.