









Mr. Luther Baird, age 94, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. He was born May 4, 1925 in Elk Valley, Tennessee.

Luther was preceded in death by, his wife, Mary Nell Ivey Baird; father, David Baird; mother, Bessie Nash Baird; brothers and sisters, Lincoln, Dewy, Oscar, Sherman, Howard, Earnest and Delmus Baird; Mencie Creekmore, Susie Sharp, Floria Gibson, and Ollie Douglas.

He is survived by, his daughter, Betty Baird Lay; grandsons, Roger Dale Walp andDaniel “Danny” Walp; great-granddaughter, Carly Danielle Walp; sister, Aline Ford; special niece, Dorothy Douglas; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside service was held Saturday, April 4, in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer) with Rev. Harold “Pete” Norman officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.