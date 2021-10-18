









Lura Raymond Ball, age 79, of Cookeville, TN, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 24, 1942, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Arville and Dellie Prewitt Ball.

He attended Post Oak Shade Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed gospel music. He sang in various churches and venues for more than 47 years. He also programmed the Bluegrass Gospel Hour for King of Kings Radio for many years. He was a member of Cookeville Masonic Lodge #266 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Teague Ball, whom he married Sept. 17, 1962, in Covington, Kentucky; daughters, Tammy (Alan) Bass of Rickman, Tennessee, and Raylene Burton of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; brothers, Robert (Pat) Ball of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Jay (Patsy) Ball of Port Huron, Michigan; sisters, Louise (Charles) Tharpe, and Aileen Bernard, all of Williamsburg, and Shirley (Ronnie) Hutson of Lafollette, Tennessee; grandson, Logan Bass; special nephew, Robert Tharpe; and several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Willard Ball; and sisters, Bonnie Broyles and Edna Brooks.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 16 at the Cookeville Chapel at Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Cooper and Rev. J.C. Ford officiating. Interment followed at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery

