By Teresa Brooks

Lula Mae Privett, 86, of Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in Rockholds.

She was born on March 13, 1931 in Whitley County, to the late Norton Bruce Siler and Nannie Lorine (Farmer) Siler.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Privett; a brother, Norton Bruce Siler Jr.; great-grandson, Christopher Fuson; brother-in-law, John Rains and two sons-in-law, James Raines and Leslie Murray. She was a member Kensee Church of God.

She is survived by her daughter, Mildred “Mickie” Raines of Williamsburg; three sons, Carl Kenneth Privett (Deborah) of Rockholds, Norton Lee Privett (Debra) of Pleasant View and Sean Randal Privett of Williamsburg; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Opal Rains of Corbin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, July 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Holder and Rev. Rick Croley officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Siler Cemetery on Wolf Creek.

