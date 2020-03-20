









Lucy Naomi Tanner, 65, of Verne Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 28, 1955 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Arnold and Bernice (Powers) Tanner. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles E. Powers; grandfather, Ephraim Powers; and special nephew, Anthony “Sue” Powers.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Powers of the Verne Community, Williamsburg; granddaughter, Kaylee Bray of Williamsburg; four sisters, Rosa Perkins (George) of Dayton, Ohio, Barbara Moul of the Verne Community, Williamsburg, Ruth Durham (Homer) of the Verne Community, Williamsburg and Gina Lawson (David) of Williamsburg; five brothers, Jim Hill, David “Pete” Powers (Kathy), David Mark Powers, James “Beaver” Powers (Rebecca) and Dean Owens, all of the Verne Community, Williamsburg; special friend, Joyce Partin (Kenny) of the Verne Community, Williamsburg; first cousin, David Lee Powers (Joanne) of Rockholds; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Private graveside services will be held at the Powers Family Cemetery.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the family in your prayers.

