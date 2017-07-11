By Teresa Brooks

Lucy Kelly, 88, of Gray passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017, at her home.

Born February 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Maggie Lowe.

She was a member of Gray Holiness Church. She truly loved her family and, indeed, was loved by them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Kelly; son, William Carl Kelly; daughter, Patricia Sue Lundy; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; four sisters; and two brothers.

She leaves behind her children: Cleda L. Brandenburg, Reva Kelly, Sharon Rucker, Dennis David Kelly and wife Michelle, Janice Lundy and husband Bobby, Vickie Lynn Gabamy and husband Joseph, and Rickie Keith Kelly and wife Rebecca; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, as well as many dear friends and neighbors, all who mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Asher officiating.

Entombment followed in Pine Hill Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.