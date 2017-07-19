By Teresa Brooks

Lucy Dewees Shelton, 78, of Corbin passed away on Sunday July 16, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin with her loving family by her side.

Born on July 11, 1939, a daughter to the late Ollie Elliott Dewees and John Dewees. She was a member of Sand Springs Baptist Church.

Lucy was an avid UK Basketball fan and a Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fowler Shelton; daughter, Stella Shelton; sister, Linda Hodge; brother, Ned Dewees, and by a niece and a nephew.

Lucy is survived by her brothers; Bill Dewees and wife Wanda, and John Dewees and wife Martha; eleven nieces and nephews including a special niece Renee Dewees Elery, husband James, and her sons Kris and Jordan; and by many friends including dear friend, Eugene Gentry.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 19th from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 20, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Eugene Gentry, Larry Callahan, and David Lawson officiating.

Burial will follow in Hopkins Cemetery in Lily, with pallbearers being Brian Dewees, Kris Elery, Jordan Elery, James Elery, Mark Engle, and John Engle.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, is in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.