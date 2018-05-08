











Lucy Bunch, 89, of the Wolf Creek Community, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was born on April 5, 1929 in Williamsburg, to the late George Andy Moses and Cora (Davis) Moses.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Bunch and several brothers and sisters. Lucy was a member of Little Wolf Creek Church of God and the Venus Chapter #179 Order of the Eastern Star of Williamsburg.

She is survived by her husband, Ben Bunch of Williamsburg; son, Calvin Bunch of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Rachel Bunch Agee, Chris Bunch and Brandon Bunch; three great-grandchildren, Ellen Agee, Bailee Bunch and Layne Agee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marion Cook and Rev. David Napier officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Little Wolf Creek Church of God Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

