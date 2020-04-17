









Lucas Dalton Goodin, age 19, of Lake View Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on April 13, 2020, at the Baptist Health in Corbin. He was born on September 19, 2000 in Jellico, Tennessee.

He is survived by his parents, Ernest and Kelly Goodin of Williamsburg; siblings, Tyler Davis of Williamsburg, Brittany Carter (Dalton) of Rosehill, VA, Miranda Snellings (Charlie) of Pineville, Ben Goodin of Williamsburg, Nathan Goodin of Williamsburg, and Madison Goodin of Williamsburg; grandmother, Nancy Hendricks of Margate, Florida; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

All services are private.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Goodin family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.