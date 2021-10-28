Lt. Gov. celebrates $50,000 grant for broadband expansion











(Story by Jeff Ledington, Barbourville Mountain Advocate)

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined leaders from SOAR, Cumberland Valley Electric, and Congressman Hal Rogers’ Office in Gray Monday afternoon to present $50,000 toward expanding rural broadband.

Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) was awarded the funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) through the POWER Grant; a federal program aimed at helping areas affected by the fading of the coal industry.

Cumberland Valley Electric will be the first electric co-op in the state to begin working on bringing broadband to underserved areas after Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 320 earlier this year. The bipartisan bill allows local providers and state-owned networks to use existing infrastructure from the co-ops. The bill also allocates $250 million dollars in matching funds for expanding rural broadband.

SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall noted the importance of expanded broadband for Eastern Kentucky and the experience electric co-ops have working in those areas.

Cumberland Valley Electric Director of Economic Development Rich Prewitt noted that while the co-op isn’t an expert on internet, “we have the poles.”

Coleman struck a similar tone, stating that “internet is as important as electricity in 2021.”