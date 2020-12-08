Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Lowe’s Donates to Toys for Tots

Posted On 08 Dec 2020
Comment: 0
Lowes recently presented the South Central Kentucky Toys for Tots campaign with over $2,000 worth of much needed materials to keep the campaign moving, such as a refrigerator for volunteer’s refreshments, a Christmas tree with decorations, hand sanitizer, face masks and shields, trash bags to bag toys, packing tape, shrink wrap, gloves, paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and zip ties.

“We appreciate the generosity of Lowes and Mr. Creech, the store manager, for making this happen,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Greg Sims said in a release.

From left, John May (United States Marine Corps, Lowes assistant store manager) Wayne Loveless (United States Navy, Lowes employee), Greg Sims (Toys For Tots coordinator) Randy Selvege (Lowes employee), and Chad Stout (Lowes employee).

