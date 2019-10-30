Lowell Cox











Lowell R. Cox, 86, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk, Ohio. He leaves behind three sisters: Irma Cox, Georgia M. Wells, and Wilma (Harlie) Mink.

Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home in Norwalk Ohio, was entrusted with Lowell’s initial care. A graveside service, officiated by Quentin Young, minister, is planned at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Dowis Chapel Cemetery in Woodbine. Full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 88 Honor Guard. Hart Funeral Home is handling local arrangements.