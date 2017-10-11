Posted On October 11, 2017 By Mark White

Most local residents know about the annual LoveLoud community outreach program in Corbin and the surrounding area that involves numerous local churches and hundreds of volunteers doing things to help others in their community.

Now, a church in Williamsburg has taken steps to expand that effort here.

About three-dozen people from Immanuel Baptist Church’s Williamsburg Campus took part in projects at two locations Saturday.

One group of church members picked up trash, trimmed grass and built a fire pit and a picnic table at the Ballard Ford East river access point Saturday.

Another group of church members composed of high school students, college students and a life group sanded and painted rails at the Williamsburg Independent School.

“It is part of the whole Tri-County Love Loud, but this is the Williamsburg part of it that we are starting. We are starting it this year and we will see what happens next year. This is our first year in the Williamsburg part of it,” said Williamsburg Campus Pastor Aaron Sherrell.

“We are hoping that we can start something here, and next year we can add other churches in the Williamsburg area to join us as well. We had talked about it, but this came together kind of last minute. We didn’t have a long time to invite other churches to be part of it.”